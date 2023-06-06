Kansai Nerolac Paints (Bangladesh) Ltd celebrates SAP Go Live Program

Japan's Kansai Nerolac Paints (Bangladesh) Ltd, a leading player in the paints and coatings industry, proudly announces the successful Go Live of its SAP implementation. The company celebrated this milestone with an inauguration program on 5 June 2023, at one of Dhaka's prestigious hotels.

The SAP Go Live Inauguration Program marks a significant achievement for Kansai Nerolac Paints (Bangladesh) Ltd, as it demonstrates the company's commitment to innovation and digital transformation. The implementation of SAP, a world-class enterprise resource planning system, will streamline the company's operations, enhance efficiency, and drive sustainable growth, reads a press release. 

The event will be attended by esteemed guests, including Qamar Uz Zaman the managing director of KNPBL, Vishal Mothreja, CEO of KNPBL, Nikhil Mandana the finance manager and many other distinguished persons. 

During the inauguration program, Kansai Nerolac Paints (Bangladesh) Ltd highlighted the key features and benefits of SAP, which include seamless integration across departments, real-time data analysis, streamlined procurement and inventory management, and enhanced customer relationship management. 

Kansai Nerolac Paints (Bangladesh) Ltd is confident that the successful implementation of SAP will empower them to maintain their impressive growth trajectory in the market and continue providing innovative solutions that exceed customer expectations.

 

