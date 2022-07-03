Kansai Nerolac Paints and Sindabad sign agreement to facilitate business 

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 06:10 pm

Kansai Nerolac Paints and Sindabad sign agreement to facilitate business 

Kansai Nerolac Paints (Bangladesh) Ltd and Sindabad.com Ltd. signed an agreement on 3 July at KNPBL Head Office to facilitate business through the e-commerce platform. 

The partnership aims to provide products manufactured by KNPBL to SME and corporate customers, so that they can grow their businesses, reads a press release.

The core focus of the collaboration will be to facilitate business digitisation and expansion. 

Along with Asif Zahir, Managing Director (Sindabad.com);  Vishal Mothreja CEO (KNPBL)  and high-up officials of both companies were present during the signing ceremony in Kansai Nerolac HO.  

Sindabad.com Ltd. is a one stop solution for all business requirements in the B2B universe, which ensures genuine products of different brands to market and sell their products across the country at low cost with 100% payment security and complete transparency.

Kansai Nerolac Paints (Bangladesh) Limited is a subsidiary of Kansai Paint, Japan. 

Kansai Paints is Japan's leading paint company with 102 years of heritage. They are the 8th largest paint manufacturer company in the world having operations in 80 countries in Asia, Europe, America and Africa. 

Their Products include- Automotive Coatings, Industrial coatings, Decorative coatings, Protective coatings and Marine Coatings. 
 

