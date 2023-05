Kamrul Islam joins as registrar of Islamic Arabic University

Former acting registrar of Patuakhali Science and Technology University Dr Mohammad Kamrul Islam joined as registrar of Islami Arabic University.

Kamrul Islam graduated from Patuakhali University of Science and Technology and completed his PhD degree from Gyeongsan National University, South Korea, reads a press release.

During his student life, he served as the general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League unit of Patuakhali Science and Technology University for two consecutive terms. He is a life member of Krishibid Institute Bangladesh.

Kamrul Islam held multiple significant roles at Patuakhali University of Science and Technology, including public relations officer, deputy registrar of council affairs, registrar of establishment branch deputy, vice-chancellor's private secretary, and information officer.