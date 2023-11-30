Kamran Tanvirur Rahman elected as MCCI president for 2024

Kamran Tanvirur Rahman has been elected as the President of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI) for the year 2024.

The members of the Board of Directors unanimously elected him at the first meeting of the new Board held on Sunday, 19 November 2023, which was confirmed at the 119th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the MCCI held on Thursday, 30 November 2023, reads a press release.

Rahman is a leading entrepreneur in the jute and tea sectors of Bangladesh. He is the Chairman and managing Director of the Kapna Tea Company Limited and Pubali Jute Mills Limited. He is the Chairman of the Bangladesh Tea Association (BTA) for 2023-2025.

He is also an Independent Director of Advanced Chemical Industries Limited (ACI) and its subsidiary companies. Rahman was the Senior Vice-President of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI) in 2022 and 2023.

He was also the Vice-President of MCCI in 2013. He was the President of Bangladesh Employers' Federation (BEF) in 2007-2009 and 2017-2021. Rahman was a Member (Employers' Group) of the Governing Body of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Geneva, Switzerland for the terms, 2009-2012, 2012-2014 and 2014-2017.

He was also the Regional Vice-President of International Organisation of Employers (IOE) for the Asia and Pacific Region for the terms, 2009-2012, 2012-2014 and 2014-2017.

Habibullah N. Karim has been elected as the new Senior Vice-President of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI) for the year 2024.

Karim is the Managing Director & CEO of Technohaven Company Limited. He was also the President of the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) in 2008-2009 and 2002-2003. He was the Vice-President of Bangladesh Employers' Federation from 2019-2021.

He is also the immediate past Chairman of the International Blockchain Olympiad as well as the Co-founder and Coordinator of Blockchain Olympiad Bangladesh. He is also a regular columnist in some of the leading newspapers in the country.

Simeen Rahman has been elected as the new Vice-President of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI) for the year 2024.

Rahman is a Bangladeshi business personality and the Group CEO of Transcom Limited, one of the largest and most diversified conglomerates in the country. She is a Board Member of all companies under Transcom Group and presides over them with operational and management control. Transcom Limited is also a major stakeholder in Mediaworld Limited (Publishers of the country's leading English language newspaper - The Daily Star), Reliance Insurance Limited, National Housing Finance PLC, IDLC Finance Limited and Pubali Bank PLC.

Rahman is also the Managing Director & CEO of certain Transcom subsidiaries including the Managing Director & CEO of Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Ltd., one of the largest pharmaceuticals manufacturers in the country. Eskayef has a presence across 67 countries.

Eskayef is the first company in the world to partner with Novo Nordisk to manufacture modern pen-fill insulin; and the first company in the world to launch the first generic Remdesivir, Molnuvpiravir and Paxlovid to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Eskayef has been accredited with the prestigious US FDA approval for both its injectable and oral products, the first of its kind in Bangladesh and among a handful in both South and Southeast Asia.

She is also the Managing Director & CEO of Transcom Beverages Ltd. (Exclusive franchisee of PepsiCo Beverages), Transcom Consumer Products Ltd. (first ever PepsiCo Foods Franchisee in the world) and Bangladesh's largest distribution company, Transcom Distribution Co. Ltd., Mediastar Limited (publishers of Prothom Alo - the largest mass-circulated and most respected Bangla newspaper of the country. Rahman is also a member of the Executive Board of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) - Bangladesh. She also serves as the Chairperson of the Faraaz Hossain Foundation.

The other Members of the Board of Directors are:

Syed Tareque Md. Ali, Managing Director of Modern Industries (BD) Ltd; Tanvir Ahmed, Managing Director, Sheltech (Pvt.) Limited; Mohammad Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank Ltd.; Tapan Chowdhury, Managing Director of Square Pharmaceuticals Limited; Uzma Chowdhury, Director of Agricultural Marketing Company Limited; Arif Dowla, Managing Director of Advanced Chemical Industries Limited; Md. Saiful Islam, Managing Director, Picard Bangladesh Limited; Ardashir Kabir, Managing Partner, Sathgao Tea Estate; Anis A. Khan, Director of W & W Grains Corporation; Adeeb Hossain Khan, FCA, Senior Partner of Rahman Rahman Huq; Golam Mainuddin, Chairman of British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company Limited; and Hasan Mahmood, FCA, Partner of M.J. Abedin & Co.