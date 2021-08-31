Kabir Ahmed elected vice chairman of Popular Life Insurance

Popular Life Insurance Company Limited has elected Kabir Ahmed as its vice chairman.

Kabir Ahmed was elected to the high-up post at the 235th board meeting of the company, reads a press release.

He served the post of managing director at Popular Jute Exchange Ltd, Popular Jute Mills Ltd, Popular Food and Allied Industries Co Ltd, Tejgaon Engineering and Construction Co Ltd and People's Equity Ltd.

Apart from the posts, he is the director at People's Insurance Company Ltd, People's Equity Ltd and Cumila Food and Allied Industries Ltd.

Kabir Ahmed was born in an aristocratic Muslim family in Dhaka in 1975 .