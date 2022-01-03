Kabir Ahmed elected BAFFA president

Kabir Ahmed has been made president of the newly elected Board of Directors of the Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association (BAFFA).

The election to the Board of Directors for the 2021-2023 term was held on 30 December at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital.

A meeting of the newly elected officials of the Board of Directors was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Syed Sadakat Hossain, chairman of Election Board.

Apart from the president, the election board also elected Amirul Islam Chowdhury as the Senior Vice President, Nurul Amin as Vice President (Dhaka) and Khairul Alam (Suzan) as Vice President (Chattogram).