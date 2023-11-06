Kaaruj's Dhanmondi outlet: A major milestone in local artistry and sustainable living

Kaaruj, the renowned brand known for its devotion to empowering local artisans and providing eco-friendly products, has celebrated the grand opening of its first-ever exclusive store in Dhanmondi, Dhaka, marking a noteworthy milestone.

On Sunday (4 November ), a glittering inauguration ceremony was held at 27 Shaptak Square, Shop L03/13, 2nd Floor (level 3), Road No. 27, Dhanmondi, Dhaka 1207 to commemorate this historic occasion.

The Managing Director and Marketing Director of Kaaruj graced the occasion, demonstrating the brand's steadfast dedication to supporting regional handicrafts and sustainable living. Prominent bloggers, influencers, devoted clients, and the whole Kaaruj team came together to commemorate this momentous event, reads a press release.

Kaaruj is well known for its beautiful selection of environmentally friendly home decor items. But with "Kaaruj In Style," a dedicated fashion section, this exclusive Dhanmondi outlet adds a whole new level to the brand and strengthens Kaaruj's standing as a one-stop shop for eco-conscious living and fashion enthusiasts.

Kaaruj is giving a huge 15% flat discount on everything at the outlet until November 15, 2023, in celebration of this historic launch. Customers have the ideal chance to discover the allure of handcrafted, environmentally friendly products at an unbeatable price with this limited-time offer.

The opening of Kaaruj's Dhanmondi store is a major step toward the company's goal of promoting ethical consumer choices and helping regional artisans. Established with the values of sustainability, style, and empowerment, Kaaruj is a brand that embodies a way of life rather than just a line of goods. Visit our exclusive Dhanmondi store to discover world fashion and lifestyle.

