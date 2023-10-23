Kaaruj Bangladesh outlet opening on 28 Oct

Kaaruj Bangladesh a home decor and fashion brand is finally opening its own physical outlet at Dhanmondi.

With the target demand from this zone, the management has decided to select this area as its starting point! The inauguration of this outlet shall take place on Saturday 28 October 2023 at 4pm.

The outlet is situated in a popular space on Road 27 on the Shaptak Mall 3rd floor, reads a press release.

Kaaruj Bangladesh is a growing home decor and accessories brand in Bangladesh! The brand is relentlessly working on promoting aspirational and aesthetic conceptual decor items helping people to bring art to their homes!

Kaaruj was launched in Oct 2019 with their key products table runner sets, cushion covers, lamps, laundry baskets to now having a range from stools, trays, curtains, table cloths, bedcover sets and many more giving solution to accessorize ones living dining to bedroom or reading corners & verandahs.