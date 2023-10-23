Kaaruj Bangladesh outlet opening on 28 Oct

Corporates

Press Release
23 October, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 04:46 pm

Kaaruj Bangladesh outlet opening on 28 Oct

Press Release
23 October, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 04:46 pm
Kaaruj Bangladesh outlet opening on 28 Oct

Kaaruj Bangladesh a home decor and fashion brand is finally opening its own physical outlet at Dhanmondi.

With the target demand from this zone, the management has decided to select this area as its starting point! The inauguration of this outlet shall take place on Saturday 28 October 2023 at 4pm.

The outlet is situated in a popular space on Road 27 on the Shaptak Mall 3rd floor, reads a press release. 

Kaaruj Bangladesh is a growing home decor and accessories brand in Bangladesh! The brand is relentlessly working on promoting aspirational and aesthetic conceptual decor items helping people to bring art to their homes!

Kaaruj was launched in Oct 2019 with their key products table runner sets, cushion covers, lamps, laundry baskets to now having a range from stools, trays, curtains, table cloths, bedcover sets and many more giving solution to accessorize ones living dining to bedroom or reading corners & verandahs.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Farhad has collected 35 terracotta plaques or bricks – most of which he found in areas adjacent to Mahasthangarh, Maynamoti, Paharpur and other places. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An antiquated 'Antique Law' that forces Bangladeshi terracotta collectors into hiding

6h | Panorama
Saad El Jai. Illustration: TBS

Foreign investment in cold-chain infrastructure: Bangladesh needs a sound logistics policy

8h | Panorama
Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Midnight Munchies: The best places to eat in late night Dhaka

17m | Food
Over the course of three days, various automobile brands presented their latest car models. For example, this Beijing X55 SUV from BAIC, which was the highlight of this years event. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Chattogram Motor Fest 2023

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Why do Westerners rely on MBS?

Why do Westerners rely on MBS?

5h | TBS World
Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

22h | TBS World
David Warner - bowlers beware

David Warner - bowlers beware

23h | TBS SPORTS
Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

1d | TBS World