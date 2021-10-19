K. M. Aminul Islam elected as the Chairman of the Board of  Directors of Meridian Finance & Investment Ltd

K. M. Aminul Islam has been elected as the Honourable Chairman of the Board of Directors of Meridian Finance & Investment Ltd. He is also the Founder Chairman and Shareholder of the company, states a press release.

He joined Bangladesh Civil Service in 1981. Mr. Islam was the first Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) between 2016- 2019.

He worked as Alternative Executive Director on the Board of Directors of The World Bank in Washington DC for more than three years. Also, he was a Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office in 2009.