JustPay users to get QR based payment system

Jamuna Bank Limited and Circle Fintech Limited have signed an agreement to provide QR-based payment services for the JustPay users, enabling merchants to accept payments from clients through digital service.

The agreement was signed today at Jamuna Bank head office, said a press release.

The Managing Director and CEO of JBL, Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed and the Managing Director of Fintech Ltd, Redwan-ul Karim Ansari signed the documents on behalf of their respective organisations.

The Deputy Managing Directors of JBL, Mohammed Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, Fazle Quayum, AKM Atiqur Rahman, SVP and Head of ADC Division of JBL Md Abdus Sobhan, Marketing Manager of Circle Fintech Ltd Muqtasid Haque and other high officials of both organisations were also present in the occasion.