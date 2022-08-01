Junior Chamber Chittagong holds third general meeting

TBS Report 
01 August, 2022, 09:00 pm
The third general meeting of JCI Chittagong, the regional chapter of Junior Chamber International (JCI), an international voluntary organization, has concluded.

The meeting was held on July 30 in the presence of past and present presidents, executive members and general members of JCI Chittagong, said a press release

Ranks FC Properties Limited CEO Tanveer Shahriar Rimon was present. He conducted a brief training and discussion on "Reducing Stress and Building Resilience for Mindset and Leadership Development". JCI Chittagong MoU was also signed with five institutions.

It was informed on behalf of the organization - like every year, this time also they have successfully completed the third general meeting with the members. 

Through this arrangement, various activities of the current year and the commercial progress of the end of the year have been reviewed. 

The Executive Committee of JCI Chittagong presented their action plan for the coming days.

President of JCI Chittagong Shaan Sahed said, "He and JCI Chittagong will always be by our side in any situation for the purpose of commercial development of Chittagong and the implementation of future prosperous Chittagong."

JCI recognized deserving members through the crest for their sincere attachment and contribution to Chittagong and they are Best Member of Second Quarter Ovei, Silva, Faria and Rahi.

President of JCI Chittagong Shaan Saheed presided over the program and former presidents of JCI Chittagong Asim Kumar Das and Tipu Sultan Sikder were present. The Executive Vice President of the current committee, Jalal Hossain, Vice President Ashraf Bunty and Ayaz Islam, Secretary General were also present.

Junior Chamber International (JCI) Chittagong Cosmopolitan

