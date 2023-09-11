JUDSAA Hosts Career Fair for Bright Futures at Jahangirnagar University

Jahangirnagar University Department of Statistics Alumni Association (JUDSAA) successfully hosted a Career Fair at Jahangirnagar University (JU) on 9 September 2023.

The event was graced by the presence of Prof Dr Md. Nurul Alam, Vice-Chancellor of JU, as the Chief Guest, and featured the esteemed Managing Director and CEO of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin and JUDSAA's Advisor Syeda Farhana Kawnine, Joint Secretary, Road Transport Highway Division as the Motivational Speakers, reads a press release.

This particular event was confirmed earlier through a Press Release by JUDSAA's Media & PR Secretary, Md Wahiduzzaman, who also serves as the Assistant Director (Media & Public Relations) at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB).

According to a press release, the Career Fair, held on the JU campus, attracted a diverse array of prominent companies and organizations, offering a wide spectrum of career options to enthusiastic attendees.

With its focus on career development and networking, this event served as a dynamic platform for students and recent graduates to explore potential career paths and interact with industry experts.

Prof Dr Md. Nurul Alam, Vice-Chancellor of JU, had the honour of inaugurating the event with a cake cut, symbolizing the start of this exciting journey, alongside other distinguished guests. His esteemed presence highlighted the university's dedication to its students' professional development.

The Career Fair featured an enlightening session with Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director and CEO of City Bank Limited. His motivational speech resonated deeply with the audience, offering unique insights into the world of banking and finance, reads a press release.



Prof Dr Mohammad Alamgir Kabir, Chairman, Department of Statistics was present as Guest of Honour and Tamiz Uddin Bhuiyan Salim, Managing Director, APlus Group was present as the special guest.

A.K.M Fazlul Haque Mia, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank; Md. Lutfor Rahman, Managing Director, Contessa; Riazul Hakim Babul, Former Head, Department of Statistics, Dhaka College; Retired Professor Dr M. Mazibar Rahman, Department of Statistics and Professor Dr Rumana Rois, Student Advisor, Department of Statistics, JU also spoke at the event.

The Seminar was presided over by the JUDSAA's President and Director (CIB) of Bangladesh Bank Md. Anis Ur Rahman. JUDSAA's General Secretary and ADC, Satkhira Kazi Arifur Rahman hosted the event.

In the event, 15 students of the Statistics Department were given JUDSAA Education Scholarship 2023 for one year under the initiative of the JUDSAA.

The fair featured booths and representatives from various industries, providing students with the chance to learn about job openings, internships, and career prospects. Attendees had the opportunity to network with professionals, alumni, and peers, fostering connections that may prove instrumental in their future careers, reads a press release.

Career advisors were on hand to provide personalised feedback on resumes, enhancing students' chances of securing their desired positions. Some companies conducted on-site interviews, adding an extra layer of excitement and opportunity for job seekers.