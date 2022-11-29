JU becomes the champion of CTO Forum Hackathon 2022

Jahangirnagar University has become the champion of the "CTO Forum Innovation Hackathon 2022' organised by CTO Forum Bangladesh with an aim to find six practical problems of creating a Digital Bangladesh.

The grand finale and prize distribution ceremony of the vent was held on Monday afternoon (28 November) at the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) campus in the capital.

The champion team was awarded a monetary prize of Tk1 lakh taka, reads a press release.

International University Chittagong got second place with a monetary reward of Tk75,000, while American International University Bangladesh secured third place. Bangladesh Digital University fourth place and A Jet Technology fifth place.

The competition started with registration on the online platform on 13 August this year; followed by an idea round, prototype round, online demonstration and lastly on October 22, the competition ended with a live presentation. Around 124 ideas were registered in the national level virtual innovation hackathon which started with 11 challenges like 'World without hunger, good health, quality education, e-commerce, emerging technology, virtual assistance, online certificate verification'. The hackathon started with 41 ideas selected by the jury board with 50 respected university professors and 20 industry expert board members.

Tapan Kanti Sarkar, president of CTO Forum Bangladesh said, "There is a lot of demand for skilled youth in the IT industry. Our youth are very talented. They have many innovative ideas. If these ideas of young people can be used properly, proper nursing can be done, I believe, it will be possible to play a big role in solving the challenges of building a smart Bangladesh. Hopefully, this initiative will be useful to some extent in building digital Bangladesh.''

Pro Vice Chancellor of AIUB. Abdur Rahman said, "This innovation hackathon will play an important role in making the world a digital hub. Their technology-based idea will help Bangladesh move towards development. He expressed hope that this year's hackathon will be a milestone.''

Among others, Professor Dr Badrul Huda Khan, Joint Secretary of the ICT Department Pranab Saha, convener of the event Professor Dr Syed Akhtar Hossain, Fair Group CEO Mostakim Dayang, organized by associate organization BASIS Director Ahmedul Islam Babu and others. Also present at the event was the director of the science and engineering department of American International University Bangladesh and the chairman of organising jury and mentor committee Professor Dr Dwip Nandi etc.

The title sponsor of this year's Innovation Hackathon 2022 is the Hyundai brand of Fair Technologies. And Bangladesh Hitech Park Authority and Aspire to Innovate (A2I) and Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) were involved in the hackathon.