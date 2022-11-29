JU becomes the champion of CTO Forum Hackathon 2022

Corporates

TBS Report
29 November, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 11:16 am

JU becomes the champion of CTO Forum Hackathon 2022

TBS Report
29 November, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 11:16 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Jahangirnagar University has become the champion of the "CTO Forum Innovation Hackathon 2022' organised by CTO Forum Bangladesh with an aim to find six practical problems of creating a Digital Bangladesh.

The grand finale and prize distribution ceremony of the vent was held on Monday afternoon (28 November) at the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) campus in the capital.

The champion team was awarded a monetary prize of Tk1 lakh taka, reads a press release.

International University Chittagong got second place with a monetary reward of Tk75,000, while American International University Bangladesh secured third place. Bangladesh Digital University fourth place and A Jet Technology fifth place.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The competition started with registration on the online platform on 13 August this year; followed by an idea round, prototype round, online demonstration and lastly on October 22, the competition ended with a live presentation. Around 124 ideas were registered in the national level virtual innovation hackathon which started with 11 challenges like 'World without hunger, good health, quality education, e-commerce, emerging technology, virtual assistance, online certificate verification'. The hackathon started with 41 ideas selected by the jury board with 50 respected university professors and 20 industry expert board members.

Tapan Kanti Sarkar, president of CTO Forum Bangladesh said, "There is a lot of demand for skilled youth in the IT industry. Our youth are very talented. They have many innovative ideas. If these ideas of young people can be used properly, proper nursing can be done, I believe, it will be possible to play a big role in solving the challenges of building a smart Bangladesh. Hopefully, this initiative will be useful to some extent in building digital Bangladesh.''

Pro Vice Chancellor of AIUB. Abdur Rahman said, "This innovation hackathon will play an important role in making the world a digital hub. Their technology-based idea will help Bangladesh move towards development. He expressed hope that this year's hackathon will be a milestone.''

Among others, Professor Dr Badrul Huda Khan, Joint Secretary of the ICT Department Pranab Saha, convener of the event Professor Dr Syed Akhtar Hossain, Fair Group CEO Mostakim Dayang, organized by associate organization BASIS Director Ahmedul Islam Babu and others. Also present at the event was the director of the science and engineering department of American International University Bangladesh and the chairman of organising jury and mentor committee Professor Dr Dwip Nandi etc.

The title sponsor of this year's Innovation Hackathon 2022 is the Hyundai brand of Fair Technologies. And Bangladesh Hitech Park Authority and Aspire to Innovate (A2I) and Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) were involved in the hackathon.

CTO Forum Innovation Hackathon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

Incorporating spirituality in your home interior

1h | Habitat
Established in 1984 by Fauzia Amin Neena, Kanishka is a pioneering name in the shari industry of Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kanishka: 38 years of giving Taant a new identity

2h | Panorama
With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

23h | Brands
Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

23h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Diverse collection of products at SME fair

Diverse collection of products at SME fair

13h | Videos
Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

14h | Videos
Spain 1-1 Germany: Post-match tactical analysis

Spain 1-1 Germany: Post-match tactical analysis

14h | Videos
US-Iran head on after 22 years in Qatar

US-Iran head on after 22 years in Qatar

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill