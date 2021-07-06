JU admission seekers can pay application fees through bKash

Admission application fees for different units of Jahangirnagar University (JU) can be paid through bKash without any charges while staying at home during the pandemic.

Started on 20 June, the admission application process of Jahangirnagar University will continue till 31 July.

To apply for admission, a student needs to click on 'New Application' option on the homepage of Jahangirnagar University (JU) admission test website (https://juniv-admission.org) and provide board name, passing year and roll number of higher secondary, secondary or equivalent exams.

The next step is to verify minimum eligibility, confirm the mobile number of the applicant and save the sent password for next procedures. Students can apply for one or more units by paying the application fees from the list of applicable units.

To pay admission test fee through bKash, applicants are required to click the 'Pay Fee' button next to the respective units. Clicking the 'Confirm' button will redirect them to bKash payment gateway. Then the applicant has to select the bKash icon, click on the 'Complete Payment' button and put the bKash account number, six-digit verification code or OTP and PIN number to complete the payment.

Soon after completion of payment, applicants will get confirmation SMS. They can download a digital receipt from the "pay slip" option in their profile. Admission seekers can collect admit cards by uploading their signature and photo on the JU admission website.