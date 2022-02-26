JTI Bangladesh celebrates 50 years of Japan-Bangladesh friendship

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 05:42 pm

Japan Tobacco International (JTI) unveiled an art exhibition titled "Embrace Friendship: Celebrating 50 Years of Japan-Bangladesh Friendship". 

The exhibition is showcasing commissioned artworks by prominent artist Professor Anisuzzaman Anis, department of printmaking, faculty of fine arts at University of Dhaka. 

The artworks were crafted using Japanese technique of woodcut printmaking as a homage to the union between the two countries, read a press release. 

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen was the chief guest, and Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki was the special guest at the event. 

The exhibition was inaugurated on 25 February at Edge Gallery, Bay's Edgewater, Gulshan, Dhaka. 

The art exhibition is open to the public from 26 February to 5 March.

In a video message, Abdul Momen said, "It is indeed a privilege for me to inaugurate this art exhibition as it is truly a befitting tribute to the glorious friendship between Japan and Bangladesh. This relation is a strong one and both governments are committed to strengthen and elevate the bilateral relations further between the two friendly countries."     

Ambassador Ito Naoki said, "I would like to express my heartfelt felicitations to JTI for inaugurating this art event successfully. Also, congratulations to prominent artist Prof. Anisuzzaman Anis. The art exhibition, 'Embrace Friendship', is a tribute to the friendship of 50 years between Japan and Bangladesh. As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations between Japan and Bangladesh, this event is endorsed as a commemorative event by Japan."

Neil Coupland, managing director at JTI Bangladesh said, "We are proud and honored to celebrate this important milestone. Japan has been committed to not only the infrastructure and human development of Bangladesh, but also in the areas of education, art, and culture. Since our landmark investment in 2018, JTI Bangladesh has been an avid supporter of Bangladeshi artists with a Japanese connection and this art exhibition aims to pay a tribute to the union between the two countries."

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by guests from the government, business, art, media, and many other dignitaries in Bangladesh. 

