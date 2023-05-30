JTI Bangladesh, Bhumijo inaugurates hygienic public toilets

JTI Bangladesh in collaboration with the JTI Global WASH Initiative is supporting Bhumijo to develop and operate sanitation centers at busy urban hubs.

This is a part of the 'Swachho' community investment program which works in the areas of WASH (Access to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) in low-income communities in urban and rural Bangladesh, reads a press release.

The inauguration of the 'Swachho' center near the Masjidul Akbar Eidgah field at Mirpur 1 was attended by Maqsud Hashem the Chief Town Planner of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), Farhana Rashid the CEO and Co-Founder of Bhumijo, Paul Holloway the Managing Director of JTI Bangladesh and other key personnel from DNCC, Bhumijo and JTI Bangladesh, the release added.

Maqsud Hashem, Chief Town Planner of DNCC said "The city corporation is always pleased to see private organisations come together in aiding the public and we are happy to provide any support necessary to maintain and operate the initiative."

Md. Masudul Islam, Co-Founder and COO, Bhumijo said "Dhaka still has less than 100 clean public toilets for its 21 million residents. This causes a lot of health and hygiene problems, especially among women. Bhumijo is working to ensure clean and hygienic public toilets in Bangladesh. We are grateful to JTI Bangladesh for extending their support to address the crisis. I hope Mirpur is just the beginning and we will continue ensuring clean public toilets for all."

Shezami Khalil, Head of Corporate Communications, JTI Bangladesh said "We are honored to partner with Bhumijo on this initiative. JTI has been running different community investment initiatives since entering Bangladesh through the landmark FDI in 2018. We expect this step would provide a space for the residents of Mirpur 1 to maintain proper hygiene outside of their homes."