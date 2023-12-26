JT International Bangladesh Limited Signs MoU with Omera Renewable Energy Limited

JT International Bangladesh Limited (JTIB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Omera Renewable Energy Limited (Omera), marking a significant achievement in its dedication to sustainable energy solutions through the official Solar Power Purchase Agreement.

The agreement will enable JTIB and OMERA to formalize a collaborative effort aimed at revolutionizing the way renewable energy is harnessed.

Under the MoU, Omera will install and maintain a solar panel of 2.1MW capacity on the rooftop of the JTIB factory in Tongi, and JTIB will purchase the generated solar power for the next 20 years. This initiative is expected to lead to a substantial reduction of about 2,494 tons of carbon emissions from JTIB's operations annually. Additionally, an estimated 21% of the company's annual energy consumption will be generated from solar sources. This is a milestone for JTIB, highlighting their dedication to environmental sustainability and the green environment.

Paul Holloway, Managing Director of JTIB; Konstantin Kosyanenko, Finance Director, JTIB; Gintautas Dirgela, Corporate Affairs & Communications Director, JTIB; Mallya S Mandara, Factory Lead, JTIB; Mohammad Moniruzzaman Bhuiyan, Engineering Manager, JTIB; Masudur Rahim, CEO, Omera; Md. Abu Khair Hasanul Hasif Sowdagar, CFO, Omera; Khan Ashique Rahman, Deputy Manager, Omera; and Kazi Umme Jahan, Assistant Manager, Omera amongst others were present at the signing ceremony held at the JTIB Head Office, Dhaka.