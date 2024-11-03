JPE launches in electronic brands Bangladesh

Today, in Shewrapara, Mirpur, Dhaka, the new electronics brand JPE officially launched in Bangladesh.

The brand aims to enrich the country's electronics market with cutting-edge technology and a range of high-quality products. The launch event was attended by senior officials from China's JPE brand, alongside distinguished figures from Bangladesh's technology and electronics industry.

Present at the event was Mr Raquibul Islam (Rakib), Founder and CEO of Ponnabd Electronics. He remarked, "We are excited to introduce JPE's high-quality electronics products to Bangladesh, designed to meet the needs of our customers and provide advanced technological solutions."

Mr Napal Rajbanshi (Nipu), managing director of future technology, Mr Pradip Sarkar, director of future technology, and Mr Zahidul Islam, CEO of future technologies, were also attending. With Future Technology's collaboration, JPE's premium electronics products will be distributed across the Bangladeshi market.

Mr Napal Rajbanshi commented, "We are pleased to provide the people of Bangladesh with high-quality electronic products, and we believe JPE's products will bring great satisfaction to our customers."