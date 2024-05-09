Joyeeta Foundation, AB Bank collaborate to facilitate smart card scotty loan for women

09 May, 2024, 09:55 pm
Joyeeta Foundation, AB Bank collaborate to facilitate smart card scotty loan for women

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Joyeeta Foundation inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AB Bank on 'Smart card scotty loan project'. Under this MoU AB Bank will disburse loans to women with easy interest for procuring scotty under Revolving Capital Support Fund of Joyeeta Foundation to the women entrepreneurs and the entrepreneurs' samity registered with the foundation.

Afroza Khan, managing director, Joyeeta Foundation and Tarique Afzal, managing director and CEO of AB Bank, signed this MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

