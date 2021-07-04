Joy Express kicks off operation to provide home delivery service

TBS Report
04 July, 2021, 09:15 pm
Joy Express kicks off operation to provide home delivery service

Joy Express, a delivery service provider, has kicked off operations in Dhaka with aim to reach customers' doorsteps with their products. 

The platform will provide only home delivery of products which customers buy from different e-commerce sites and other sources, said a media statement issued on Sunday.  

Though service is now limited in Dhaka city only, it will get expanded to other cities within shortest possible of time. 

The company is offering delivery facility in the capital at only Tk50, the media statement read. 

Hafizur Rahman, chief executive officer of Joy Express said they will deliver products to customers' doorsteps within 24 hours after placing orders. The customers will be able to make cash payment or digital payment through bank cards or bKash." 

For details, customers have been asked to visit joy-express.com or facebook.com/JoyXpress. 

