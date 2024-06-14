Joy Bangla Youth Award returns to celebrate young changemakers

With a youth population exceeding 45 million, the nation is on the path to becoming a prosperous, Smart Bangladesh.

Recognising the unsung young heroes driving societal change is crucial. Towards that goal, the Joy Bangla Youth Award (JBYA), initiated in 2015 by the Center for Research and Information (CRI), has celebrated 157 youth-led organisations so far.

The JBYA 2024 announcement on the Young Bangla Facebook page encourages youths to share their impactful stories.

"JBYA 2024 arriving very soon," reads a post on the verified Facebook page of Young Bangla having a video reel attached. "Young Bangla is ready to hear your contribution: the struggle for upliftment of your country and society," the reel says.

In a country where identifying young trailblazers across densely populated regions is a formidable challenge, recognizing these heroes and sharing their stories is essential. The Joy Bangla Youth Award was launched to spotlight these incredible success stories, often emerging from grassroots levels. It has become the most sought-after recognition for youth initiatives in Bangladesh.

Shwantana Rani Ray, founder of the Lalmonirhat Taekwondo Association, received the award in 2018. Her platform has equipped girls with self-defense skills and has saved several hundred girls from child marriage. Another awardee, Faez Belal, who runs the Barishal Youth Society, has empowered hundreds of youths with free training on income-generating schemes and has brought global recognition to Bangladesh.

Winners say Joy Bangla Youth Award major inspiration to aim and dream big

Young Bangla, under the auspices of CRI, has grown into the largest youth platform in Bangladesh, boasting 300,000 active members. In addition to the Joy Bangla Youth Award, Young Bangla organizes events like the Joy Bangla Concert and offers internship opportunities in ministries. CRI also facilitates initiatives like "Let's Talk," bridging the gap between youths and policymakers.

The detailed timeline for JBYA 2024 is yet to be announced, but organizers promise more information soon. Named after the wartime slogan "Joy Bangla," this award continues to inspire the nation's youth by showcasing their resilience and contributions