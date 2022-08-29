Journey of Cirrus Sky Dining restaurant at The Peninsula Chittagong starts

The Peninsula Chittagong has launched Cirrus Sky Dining multi-cuisine restaurant to provide a magical taste of international cuisine to food enthusiasts.

The grand opening of the multi-cuisine restaurant was held on the 15th floor of the hotel on Saturday evening.

Cirrus Sky Dining was inaugurated by Mahboob Rahman, chairman of The Peninsula Chittagong. Sumedha Gunawardana, general manager of the company, was also present at the time.

Many important persons of the port city and department heads of different departments of the hotel attended the grand opening ceremony.

Cirrus Sky Dining, Chattogram city's first state-of-the-art classic dining, will welcome guests to the tune of a live piano. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of international cuisine with the best taste accompanied by the mesmerising music of the piano.

In addition to listening to piano melodies, guests can enjoy the scenic beauty of the tourist city from the 15th floor.