Journey of Cirrus Sky Dining restaurant at The Peninsula Chittagong starts

Corporates

TBS Report
29 August, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 03:08 pm

Related News

Journey of Cirrus Sky Dining restaurant at The Peninsula Chittagong starts

TBS Report
29 August, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 03:08 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Peninsula Chittagong has launched Cirrus Sky Dining multi-cuisine restaurant to provide a magical taste of international cuisine to food enthusiasts.

The grand opening of the multi-cuisine restaurant was held on the 15th floor of the hotel on Saturday evening.

Cirrus Sky Dining was inaugurated by Mahboob Rahman, chairman of The Peninsula Chittagong. Sumedha Gunawardana, general manager of the company, was also present at the time.

Many important persons of the port city and department heads of different departments of the hotel attended the grand opening ceremony.

Cirrus Sky Dining, Chattogram city's first state-of-the-art classic dining, will welcome guests to the tune of a live piano. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of international cuisine with the best taste accompanied by the mesmerising music of the piano.

In addition to listening to piano melodies, guests can enjoy the scenic beauty of the tourist city from the 15th floor.

Chattogram / Sky dining

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: In this new environment where security of supply has become paramount, the design of value chains will have to minimise the risk of weaponization. Photo: Bloomberg

Economics in the new age of national security

3h | Panorama
Nawshin Nawal. Sketch: TBS

Time to look past the dependence on NGOs

3h | Thoughts
Hat Bakso: A souvenir shop rooted in Bangladesh

Hat Bakso: A souvenir shop rooted in Bangladesh

4h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Tending to the elderly: Caregivers who become family members

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biodegradable plastic products from Cassava

Biodegradable plastic products from Cassava

18h | Videos
Additional Commissioner's 29 books on govt purchase list!

Additional Commissioner's 29 books on govt purchase list!

17h | Videos
How long do we have to wait for National Education Policy?

How long do we have to wait for National Education Policy?

5h | Videos
Drought exposes ancient dinosaur tracks in Texas

Drought exposes ancient dinosaur tracks in Texas

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

3
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Banks to operate from 9am to 3pm daily