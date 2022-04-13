Journalist Deepak Chowdhury’s book on Bangabandhu launched 

Journalist Deepak Chowdhury’s book on Bangabandhu launched 

TBS Report 
13 April, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 12:05 pm
A book launching ceremony for "Bangabandhur Deshey" (In the land of Bangabandhu) was recently held at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU). 

Chaired by the author, journalist Deepak Chowdhury, a discussion on the book was also hosted on 11 April. 

Planning Minister MA Mannan attended the event as the chief guest while state minister for shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and Prof Dr Fahim Hasan Shahed attended as the special guests. 

The key-note paper of the ceremony was presented by senior news caster Tuhinur Sultana while eminent journalist Abul Hossain anchored the launch event, said a press release. 

In his address, Planning Minister MA Mannan said, "I have gone through Deepak Chowdhury's book, which significantly highlighted many facets of the life & struggle of Bangabandhu for his people. It's a rare book full of information on Bangabandhu. I would like to request the author to write more such books on Bangabandhu, who has liberated a country from years of subjugation."

In his reaction, Deepak Chowdhury said that he got the inspiration to write such a book while residing in a hotel in Chennai in India. 

"When an unknown man asked me there about my country of origin and my nature of works, I replied that I am a writer-cum-journalist from Bangladesh. He then said, 'You are a citizen of the land of Bangabandhu!'" 

"Later, I came to know that he was a member of the Allied Force (Mitra Bahini), who fought in our war of liberation in 1971. That incident also was an inspiration to write a book on the chequered political life, long struggle and sacrifices of Bangabandhu for his people as well as the magical success story in the running the state affairs by his distinguished daughter Sheikh Hasina," the writer added.
 

