Journalist and theatre personality Hriday receives Chandrakala Theatre Award 2024

12 July, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2024, 04:02 pm

The event took place on Friday, 5 July , at 5pm at the Donia Studio Theatre Hall, organised by Chandrakala Theatre Dhaka.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Under the slogan "Let courage shine with truth on the stage," the Chandrakala Theatre Award 2024 was presented along with the 300th performance of the play "Ajob Baksho." 

The event took place on Friday, 5 July , at 5pm at the Donia Studio Theatre Hall, organised by Chandrakala Theatre Dhaka.

This year's Chandrakala Theatre Award 2024 was awarded to Md Jahangir Alam Hriday, a distinguished journalist and theatre personality. Hridayis the founding president of Shahrashti Oporupa Natya Goshthi Youth and Women's Cultural Organisation and the Saudi Arabia Riyadh Bangladesh Theatre. 

In his acceptance speech, Hriday dedicated the award to all cultural organisations, theatre workers, and media professionals. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Chandrakala Theatre family for the honor. Hriday shared his memories of promoting theatre both within the country and abroad, emphasising the importance of advancing through the practice of healthy theatre. "I urge everyone to move forward through the practice of healthy theatre," he said.

 

