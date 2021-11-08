Journalism pioneer Abed Khan shares career journey at ‘Ogroj’

Pioneer journalist Abed Khan narrats the journey of his career, its many peaks and valleys, on the 26th episode of IPDC Finance's online program "Ogroj", a bi-monthly series paying tribute to Bangladeshi icons in the post-Independence era.

The event was aired on November 1 from their Facebook page.

On the Ogroj stage, Abed Khan narrated the story of the dawn of his career in conversation with renowned banker and distinguished presenter Anis A Khan, read a press release.

The pioneer of investigative journalism in Bangladesh, was only 17 years old when he began his career. In the five decades since then, the unprecedented heights reached by Bangladeshi journalism can be attributed largely to him.

Not only did he gain prominensce as a journalist; Abed Khan is also a celebrated and influential columnist, as well as a valiant former Freedom Fighter.

It was 1962 when Abed Khan's career began as he started working for the daily Jihad as a co-editor.

Just a year later in 1964, he joined the daily Sangbad. A decade later, in 1974, Mr. Khan joined the Daily Ittefaq, where he served in various positions, from shift in-charge and chief reporter to assistant editor and columnist.

His voice echoing an old indomitable spirit, Abed Khan then recounted the grisly days and nights of the Liberation War.

On 1 March 1971, in the Narinda-Wari area of Old Dhaka, he initiated the preparatory phase of war efforts as the Convenor of the Swadhin Bangla Sangram Committee/Parishadh, reads the statement.

The following June, through Kolkata's Akashbani Betar Kendra, Abed Khan appeared before the world to bear witness to the horrific devastation and atrocities which swept over the headquarters of the Sangbad, Daily People, and Daily Ittefaq before reaching the rest of Dhaka.

In August 1972, The Daily Ittefaq began publishing "Open Secret," a series of investigative reports penned by Abed Khan. This was the true inception of investigative journalism in Bangladesh, and one of its most important milestones.

Perhaps most notably, Abed Khan also earned acclaim as the mastermind of a collection, named Kaler Kantho, of outstanding analytical, editorial, opinion, and sub-editorial columns published by the Daily Janakantha.

Abed Khan's investigative reporting series Ghatanar Arale, which was aired on BTV between 1996 and 1999, took television journalism to unprecedented levels of popularity.

In 2009, Abed Khan joined Kaler Kantha as its executive Officer and Chief Editor. At present the fearless and changemaking Khan is continuing to bring about instrumental change as the editor and publisher of the Daily Jagoron.

He is also serving as the Chairman of the Press Institute of Bangladesh (PIB) Board of Directors.

Among Abed Khan's most famous published books are Obhajoner Nibedon, Gourananda Kobi Bhone Shune Punnoban, Kaler Kantho, Proshongo Rajniti, Harano Heeyar Nikunjo Pothe, Gouranando Somogro, Desh Ki Jongibader Obhoyaranno Hobe, etc.

Speaking about Abed Khan's honored presence on the show, Mominul Islam, managing director and CEO of IPDC Finance, said, "Ogroj is dedicated to upholding those extraordinary individuals who have played pioneering roles in building our nation. The role of Abed Khan in the realm of Bangladeshi journalism is unequaled. We are honored to be hosting such an illustrious, instrumental figure in investigative journalism on our platform".

Ogroj is a unique online series that celebrates the journeys of great personalities who have thrived in their respective fields through their perseverance and strong sense of purpose since the independence of Bangladesh. Anis A Khan, one of the pioneers of the country's banking sector, was the host of this highly acclaimed online program presented by IPDC.