Journal publication ceremony held at Bangladesh University

Corporates

TBS Report
07 August, 2022, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 11:41 pm

TBS Report
07 August, 2022, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 11:41 pm
The publication ceremony of Bangladesh University Journal (BUJ) was held today (7 August) at Bangladesh University (BU) permanent campus in Dhaka. 

Distinguished fellow of Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Prof Dr Mustafizur Rahman graced the programme as the chief gest while acting Vice chancellor of BU Prof Dr Mesbah Kamal was in the chair. 

The programme started with the welcome address by the Chief Editor of BUJ Editorial Board and head of Department of Economics Prof Dr Md Tajul Islam. 

He elaborately discussed the background of the journal publication and the standard and importance of the articles published in this peer reviewed journal. 

Among others acting treasurer of BU Kaaamrul Hasan; registrar of BU and member of BUJ Editorial Board Brig Gen Md Mahbubul Haque (retd); controller of exams Prof Amirul Alam Khan; the author of an article Nahida Sultana, faculty of Business Administration Department and Md Arifin Rahman Khan, assistant prof of Department of CSE spoke on the occasion.

Chief guest Prof Dr Mustafizur Rahman in his speech highlights the importance of the journal in a university and how it inspires the faculty members both young and old to carry out research. 

Dissemination of results of the research works through the articles can bring about positive change in the interest of the society, he said. 

The chief guest emphasized the investment in education and calls it the best investment.

He also urged all to disseminate the research results and recommendations to the authorities concerned both private & public in the interest of the well-being of the nation and mankind as well.

The chair in his speech pointed out that a journal carries the identity of a university. 

One of the main objectives of a university is to create new knowledge and the articles based on research work make it happen, he said. 

The programme was moderated by the head of English department Sheikh Alauddin.

All heads of the departments, faculty members, high officials of the university and a huge number of students were present in the programme.

Bangladesh University

