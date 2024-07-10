Jomoo launches luxury bathware at Barobi Design

Barobi Design, the exclusive distributor of luxury and innovation in bathware, proudly hosted the launch of Jomoo's latest collection of intelligent and luxury bathware solutions at their Ragship store in Banani.

This launch event, which drew industry leaders, designers, and luxury lifestyle enthusiasts, celebrated Barobi Design's extensive portfolio, which includes the esteemed UK sanitaryware brand Bagnodesign, the high-end Polish tiles manufacturer Tubadzin, and now the leading Chinese sanitaryware brand, Jomoo. The successful launch underscores Barobi Design's commitment to bringing premier, innovative bathware solutions to the market.

Jomoo – the number one sanitaryware brand in China – garnered numerous prestigious accolades worldwide, including the iF Design Award, Red Dot Design Award, and German Design Award. In this launch event, Jomoo showcased its new line that blends advanced technology with elegant design for a unique bathroom experience. With their international design team, who came from China for the brand's launch in Bangladesh, the event marked a significant milestone for Jomoo Group, aligning perfectly with their mission to "Start Your Smart Life."

Revolutionizing bathing with technology and style

The new collection features smart restroom fixtures, such as touchless faucets, digital shower systems, and intelligent toilets that promise to redefine luxury and functionality in the bathroom. Jomoo's products are designed to oIer an unparalleled user experience, combining functionality with sophisticated aesthetics.

Barobi Design's stunning showroom provided the perfect backdrop for the launch, with its contemporary ambiance and luxurious decor. The event space was transformed to highlight the elegance and functionality of Jomoo's products, allowing guests to experience the innovations firsthand. From the curation to the execution of the launch, Jomoo ensured that every aspect of the event, from product displays to guest engagement, reRected the sophistication and modernity of their luxurious bathware collection.