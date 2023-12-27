Joint initiative of IFC and LabAid: Build an international standard hospital in Uttara

A Memorandum of Understanding has recently been signed between LabAid Group and International Finance Corporation (IFC) for the establishment of LabAid Cardiac and General Hospital in Uttara.

If this proposed state-of-the-art hospital becomes operational, it will open a door of international quality treatment for the people of Uttara and its surrounding areas of the capital.

IFC or International Finance Corporation is a member of the World Bank Group. Its head office is in New York, USA. This is the first time they have directly financed any healthcare sector in Bangladesh. The hospital will be commissioned by 2026. When the hospital becomes operational, the service seekers will get round the clock uninterrupted healthcare. It will have 100 specialized beds and 24-hour emergency services.

There will also be Cardiac Cath Lab, CCU or Coronary Care Unit, modern modular operation theater with state-of-the-art technology and close monitoring by specialist doctors round the clock. The death rate of stroke and heart attack in Bangladesh is increasing day by day. If LabAid Cardiac and General Hospital is opened in Uttara, the people of Uttara, Mirpur, Gazipur and Savar will get the opportunity to get specialized emergency healthcare at their fingertips in critical moments. LabAid Cardiac & General Hospital will help save precious lives by providing specialized services.

At present two diagnostic and consultation centers are functioning in Uttara. With the launch of LabAid Cardiac and General Hospital, the patients will have access to all the latest medical services under one roof.