Joining of new vice-chancellor in BSMRAAU

29 January, 2024, 12:50 pm
29 January, 2024, 12:50 pm

29 January, 2024, 12:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Air Vice Marshal AKM Monirul Bahar, BSP, NDC, HDMC, AFWC, PSC, has joined as the new vice-chancellor of "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University (BSMRAAU)", Bangladesh's first specialized public university established for aviation and space research. 

The outgoing vice-chancellor ASM Fakrul Islam, OSP, GUP, NDC, AFWC, PSC handed over his charge to the new vice-chancellor on 27 January 2024 in an informal ceremony, reads a press release. 

The new Vice-Chancellor sought the cooperation of all concerned and urged them to continue working with integrity, dedication and sincerity to make BSMRAAU a centre of excellence in aerospace research.

Air Vice Marshal AKM Monirul Bahar, BSP, NDC, HDMC, AFWC, PSC is an accomplished Air Defense Weapons Controller associated with Bangladesh's military aviation, radar and aerospace sectors for over three decades.

He has provided encouragement and inspiration in the areas of teamwork, creativity and innovation to increase his overall professional capability while serving in various important positions in the Bangladesh Air Force. 

 

