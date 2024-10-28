Join BIZ VERSE 2024: Elevate your business communication

BIZ VERSE 2024, a unique competition designed to enhance business communication skills among undergraduate students in Bangladesh. Unlike traditional team-based competitions, BIZ VERSE 2024 focuses on the individual participant, allowing them to showcase their ability to build productive business relationships through effective communication.

Objectives of BIZ VERSE 2024

The primary goal of BIZ VERSE 2024 is to elevate participants' logical reasoning and problem-solving capabilities. The competition aims to assist students in crafting coherent presentations while developing conflict resolution and impromptu presentation skills. By providing a platform for effectively communicating business ideas, competitors will learn not just how to present their ideas, but also when and why these ideas are appropriate in a business context.

Event Structure

BIZ VERSE 2024 consists of three challenging rounds designed to test various aspects of business communication:

Round 1: Clip to Convince (Online) Participants will create a 2-3 minute Elevator Pitch video presenting a provided business idea, including its outline, mission, and goals. This round emphasizes capturing attention and making a strong impression within a limited timeframe.

Event Details for Round 1: Clip to Convince Round 2: Deep Dive Discussion (Offline) In this offline round, participants will be grouped into teams of 5-8 members to discuss and resolve a real-life business problem within 15 minutes. This round evaluates conflict resolution and teamwork skills under pressure.

Event Details for Round 2: Deep Dive Discussion Round 3: The Ultimate Pitch-off (Grand Finale) The top participants will prepare a full pitch based on a new business idea given in a rapid format, with 3-4 hours to prepare their presentations. They will then present to a panel of judges who will evaluate their presentation skills and overall communication effectiveness.

Event Details for Round 3: Ultimate Pitch-off

Workshop Series

To equip participants for success, BIZ VERSE 2024 features a series of workshops:

Workshop 1: Mastering concise elevator pitches through impactful delivery (offline session).

Mastering concise elevator pitches through impactful delivery (offline session). Workshop 2: Exploring conflict resolution techniques and teamwork strategies (online session).

Exploring conflict resolution techniques and teamwork strategies (online session). Workshop 3: Creating compelling presentations with a focus on visual storytelling (online session).

Who Should Participate?

BIZ VERSE 2024 is open to undergraduate students from all universities in Bangladesh, regardless of their field of study. This competition offers an opportunity to refine communication skills, foster entrepreneurial thinking, and advance careers.

Rules and Regulations

Participation is strictly individual, allowing each contestant to stand out based on their own abilities.

How to Register and Deadline: Registration is open until October 28, 2024. Don't miss this chance to enhance your communication prowess! Interested participants can register through the official link: Register Here.

Join us at BIZ VERSE 2024 and take a significant step towards becoming a communication maestro!