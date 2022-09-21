JMI Group celebrates World Peace Day

To establish united peace, JMI Group has celebrated International Day of Peace-2022 with due dignity like every year keeping in mind the motto of this year, "End Racism, Build Peace".

On this occasion, on Wednesday (21 September) morning, in a discussion meeting organised at the 'Abdus Salam' auditorium of the National Press Club, speakers highlighted the importance of observing World Peace Day with the aim of creating public opinion to achieve happiness and peace for humanity regardless of caste, religion and colour, said a press release.

Md Abdur Razzaq, Founder and Managing Director of JMI Group was the chair of the event.

"Due to Covid-19, an atmosphere of unrest was created in the whole world. Without overcoming that disaster, the war in Ukraine started. Although we are not part of the war, we are severely affected by it. The cost of container transportation for export-import goods rose by 6-7 times in a period of four to five months. Besides, we have to settle the LC payment with more than Tk110 rate per dollar, whether we had opened the LC at TK86. Now, the businesses of our country are forced to incur huge loses at every moment. That's why, we want the war to stop from this moment for world peace. Dialogue is the solution to all problems," he said in his speech.

Associate Professor of Peace and Conflict Studies Department of Dhaka University Dr Md Touhidul Islam, and Chairman of Peace and Conflict Studies Department, Dhaka University Saifuddin Ahmed, both spoke as special guests at the discussion.

In the closing speech, JMI Group Chairman Md Jabed Iqbal Pathan said, "Every member of the JMI family is committed to upholding the theme of the United Nations' Day of Peace. I think our efforts today are timely to combat racism."

JMI Group Deputy General Manager (Administration) Abdullah Al Faruki conducted the discussion programme, while Director of NIPRO JMI Pharma Mostafizur Rahman Patwary, and Executive Director of NIPRO JMI Medical Limited Kunio (Kenny) Takamido spoke at the event.