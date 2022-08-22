JMI Group and BIRDEM Hospital sign MoU to ensure corporate healthcare

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 09:43 pm

From now on, contractual and former employees of the JMI Group including their parents-spouse and children can enjoy specialized treatment with low cost at the corporate heath check-up centre of the BIRDEM General Hospital.

The JMI Group has made this exclusive corporate healthcare service for it's employees by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the BIRDEM General Hospital. The MoU was signed on Sunday (21 August) at the A K M Shahjahan Auditorium of the BIRDEM General Hospital, read a media release.

BIRDEM General Hospital Joint Director Admin Dr. Md. Nazimul Islam and JMI Group General Manager (Human Resources Department) Mohammed Maswood Hasan signed the deal respectively on behalf of their organizations.

At the event, President of Bangladesh Diabetic Samity Professor Dr. A K Azad Khan, Director General of BIRDEM General Hospital Prof. M K I Quayyum Choudhury and JMI Group General Manager (Admin) Md. Fazleh Rabbi, were present among others.

