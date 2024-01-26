JKKNIU-SDC to host Freshers' Choice 4.0

26 January, 2024, 07:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

JKKNIU-SDC proudly presents "Freshers' Choice 4.0," a public speaking competition exclusively designed for the 17th Batch freshers at Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University. This event aims to empower newcomers by helping them overcome stage fright and build confidence in presentation skills.

The first round conducted online, providing participants with a platform to showcase their oratory prowess. The culmination of this exciting competition will take place on February 5th with the final round being held offline.

The success of "Freshers' Choice 4.0" is made possible through the generous support of its sponsors. Major contributors include Radiological Solution Bangladesh as the Co-sponsor, The Business Standard as the media partner, Zero Gravity Bangladesh as the entertainment partner, Talisman as the logistics partner,  Fuocoupdate as the food partner,  Colmi Bangladesh as the gadget partner,  Spring Fragrances as the gift partner and Kendrobindu as the book partner are key partners, ensuring the success of this enriching event for JKKNIU's fresh talents.

Fresher's Choice is a public speaking competition for fresh students. To stand out from the crowd you must know the public speaking skill. We believe this skill boosts students self confidence. The topics are on current affairs to build their knowledge and encourage them to know more about the world. Each year we present this event in an unique way for its success, Sohel Sadman Islam said.

