JITA BD inks deal with Interspeed Activation for tech solutions

Corporates

TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 08:24 pm

JITA BD inks deal with Interspeed Activation for tech solutions

TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 08:24 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

JITA Social Business Bangladesh Ltd, a last mile distribution platform responsible for facilitating access to quality essential products focusing on health, hygiene, and nutrition outcomes of deep rural populations of Bangladesh, has signed an agreement with BAIA Ltd and Interspeed Activation Ltd, to utilise BAIA's innovative tech solution that can enhance JITA's distribution operations and coverage widening reach at the last mile.

Riad Rouf CEO of JITA BD has signed the collaborative agreement with Adnan Karim, CEO of Interspeed, local representation of BAIA (Finish Technology company) on Saturday (12 November), reads a press release.

BAIA, a company based out of Finland, is at the cutting edge of developing commerce in emerging markets. BAIA has created a distributed commerce network using messaging.

BAIA have partnered with Interspeed Digital Solutions to provide this cutting-edge messaging solution called "Digital Shokti" in Bangladesh.

Its revolutionary solution captures data and is powered by sophisticated optimisation to provide new and unprecedented data insights to large companies, SMEs, and agents, the release adds.

JITA BD / Interspeed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

In the absence of local factories, there’s not much else to do other than cutting down the palm trees, according to a palm tree planter. Photo: Sanjida Jui

Oil palm plantation: A hype that never came to fruition

10h | Panorama
Farzana retouching the model’s hair. Model: Rafina Tabassum Photo: Noor-E-Alam

Barberette: Striking hair colours are no longer a fantasy

14h | Mode
Musk’s liquidation of Tesla shares to pay for his new distraction cannot help but undercut the stock and also adds to the dissonance of his visionary statements. Photo: Reuters

Twitter is wrecking the Musk aura that fueled Tesla

14h | Panorama
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy

Not another Sabyasachi bride

13h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

1h | Videos
Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

1h | Videos
World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

3h | Videos
Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings