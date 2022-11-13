JITA BD inks deal with Interspeed Activation for tech solutions

Photo: PR

JITA Social Business Bangladesh Ltd, a last mile distribution platform responsible for facilitating access to quality essential products focusing on health, hygiene, and nutrition outcomes of deep rural populations of Bangladesh, has signed an agreement with BAIA Ltd and Interspeed Activation Ltd, to utilise BAIA's innovative tech solution that can enhance JITA's distribution operations and coverage widening reach at the last mile.

Riad Rouf CEO of JITA BD has signed the collaborative agreement with Adnan Karim, CEO of Interspeed, local representation of BAIA (Finish Technology company) on Saturday (12 November), reads a press release.

BAIA, a company based out of Finland, is at the cutting edge of developing commerce in emerging markets. BAIA has created a distributed commerce network using messaging.

BAIA have partnered with Interspeed Digital Solutions to provide this cutting-edge messaging solution called "Digital Shokti" in Bangladesh.

Its revolutionary solution captures data and is powered by sophisticated optimisation to provide new and unprecedented data insights to large companies, SMEs, and agents, the release adds.