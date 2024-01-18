Jin Hur new country manager of Woori Bank Bangladesh

Jin Hur new country manager of Woori Bank Bangladesh

Jin Hur has been appointed as the new General Manager and Country Manager for Woori Bank Bangladesh.

His journey with Woori Bank started in 1998 and he is an experienced professional banker with over 25 years of experience working in all business lines and multiple functions, especially in Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Trade Banking, Global Business Promotion, Business Strategy, Treasury Management, and Operations in the Republic of Korea, Cambodia, and Bahrain, reads a press release.

As a General Manager and Country Manager, he will lead the Woori Bank in Bangladesh for Business, Operation, and Governance in the country by developing strong relationships with clients, regulators, Government institutions, and other stakeholders.

Woori Bank Bangladesh commenced its operations in 1996 as the first and only Korean bank in Bangladesh and over the past 27 years the Bank continued expanding its networks, establishing branches at Dhaka, Chittagong, Uttara, Mirpur, Narayanganj, Motijheel, Karwan Bazar and Customer Service Center at DEPZ and CEPZ.

