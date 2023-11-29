JICA supports one-stop service centre at special economic zone in Narayanganj

29 November, 2023, 09:35 am
JICA supports one-stop service centre at special economic zone in Narayanganj

29 November, 2023, 09:35 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) helps Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) in setting up a regional one-stop service centre at Bangladesh Special Economic Zone in Araihazar, Narayanganj, to ensure seamless solutions to investors.

The centre was inaugurated as a significant milestone under JICA's Technical Cooperation titled "Special Economic Zone Management and Investment Promotion Capacity Building Project" at an event in Narayanganj on Tuesday (28 November).

With the greater objective to strengthen BEZA's functions and capabilities, the centre seeks to streamline and enhance efficiency of services for businesses operating within the economic zone.

The regional one-stop service centre will act as a centralised hub for various administrative processes, including licensing, permits, and customs clearance, among other regulatory requirements.

The Bangladesh Special Economic Zone (BSEZ) is the country's pioneered special economic zone or industrial park that meets international standards. JICA supports the government's infrastructure advancement financing with Japanese ODA loans.

"The regional One-Stop Service Centre at BSEZ is a testament to the continued collaboration between Japan and Bangladesh. This centre will play a pivotal role in facilitating business operations within the BSEZ and bolstering the country's overall investment environment by acting as a role model for other economic zones in Bangladesh," ICHIGUCHI Tomohide, chief representative at JICA Bangladesh said.

JICA supports BSEZ Limited through equity-backed financing to the Bangladeshi government through the Japanese ODA loan programme and direct investment in BSEZ Limited through private-sector investment financing.

The inaugural event was also attended by BEZA Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun, as chief guest, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Kiminori Iwama as guest of honour; and Managing Director at Bangladesh SEZ Limited Taro Kawachi as guest.

JICA's investment promotion project aims to improve investment in economic zone environment by establishing a self-operational structure of central and regional one-stop service centres. The newly inaugurated regional one-stop centre stands as a tangible outcome of the project, contributing to realising a more efficient and business-friendly environment within the zones.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

