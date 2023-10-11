JICA organises dialogue in collaboration with LGD to accelerate urban development

Corporates

Press Release
11 October, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 05:42 pm

JICA organises dialogue in collaboration with LGD to accelerate urban development

Press Release
11 October, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 05:42 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in collaboration with the Local Government Division (LGD) of Bangladesh, organised a two-day event titled 'Learning and Dialogue on City Governance in Bangladesh and Japan' in the capital recently.

The event was arranged to shed light on different pertinent issues related to urban governance and share experiences and insights from Japan's local governments.

This event was organised as part of JICA's technical cooperation with LGD and under the 'Project for Strengthening Capacity for City Corporations,' also known as the C4C2 initiative. The objective of this program was to facilitate learning from the experiences of urban governments in Japan, highlight successful examples of urban governance in Bangladesh, and sort out best practices.

Japanese experts, including former and incumbent officials of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and Hiroshima City, talked in detail about city governance, encompassing planning, financial management, citizen engagement, and city-citizen collaborations at the event. On the other hand, accomplishments and strategies of Bangladesh's city governance that have borne fruits for cross-sections of people and left instrumental impacts were also highlighted. The event proved to be a dynamic platform for in-depth discussions and brainstorming sessions that will play roles in mapping out detailed plans for city governance and urban development in the future.  

Mr. Komori Takashi from JICA said about this event, "Knowledge-sharing can come in really handy when devising and implementing time-befitting plans for enhanced urban development and governance. JICA is delighted to enable such discussion through this event among the urban governance experts from both Japan and Bangladesh, which will serve as a valuable resource for both nations to improve urban governance frameworks. We believe that the knowledge and experiences shared at this event will expedite the journey towards a more resilient and prosperous urban landscape." 

Chaired by Muhammad Ibrahim, Secretary of the Local Government Division (LGD) of Bangladesh, key stakeholders from both Bangladesh and Japan, including representatives from the National Institute of Local Government (NILG), Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE), 12 City Corporations in Bangladesh and JICA Bangladesh Office took part at the event.

With 'Strategy for Governance Improvement of City Corporations 2030' in focus, the participants tried to figure out potential measures that could help achieve this goal. Participants opined that such an event will go a long way in fostering sustainable, inclusive, and citizen-centric governance practices.  

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

7h | Panorama
Photo: TBS/ Salahuddin Ahmed

What should be the minimum wage for garment workers?

9h | Panorama
Cracks run through a partially dried-up river bed. Photo: REUTERS

Unlocking every dollar for a world in crisis

1d | Panorama
The layout is reconfigured to maximise both living and entertainment areas. Photo: Courtesy

Renovation, not demolition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Why does Israel have to think before a land attack?

Why does Israel have to think before a land attack?

15m | TBS World
What is the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah?

What is the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah?

2h | TBS World
Hamas broke into Israel by breaking the ‘Smart Fence’?

Hamas broke into Israel by breaking the ‘Smart Fence’?

3h | TBS World
The size of Palestine has been shrinking for hundreds of years

The size of Palestine has been shrinking for hundreds of years

7h | TBS World