The state-run insurance company, Jiban Bima Corporation (JBC), has paid around Tk10 lakh to an insurance holder nominee as death claim.

Jiban Bima Corporation Dhaka Regional Office in-charge and Acting General Manager AKMA Awal handed over a cheque of Tk10, 98,840 to Nafiz Ahmed, nominee of insurance holder late Nasima Khanam, said a press release.

The higher officials of the JBC were also present at the cheque handover event.