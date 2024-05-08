Jiban Bima Corporation signs corporate agreement with BRB Hospitals

Corporates

Press Release
08 May, 2024, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 11:43 pm

Jiban Bima Corporation signs corporate agreement with BRB Hospitals

Press Release
08 May, 2024, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 11:43 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Jiban Bima Corporation (JBC) signed a corporate agreement with BRB Hospitals Limited on Tuesday (7 May). 

Under the agreement, all officers and employees of Jiban Bima, their families, and the corporation's clients will get a 20% discount on all lab tests and a 15% discount on radiology and imaging.

This corporate agreement will initially be for a period of three years.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On behalf of JBC, Mohammad Abu Kawsar Jalil, general manager, Group Insurance Division, Head Office; Assistant General Manager Shahid Ikbal, Manager Vikharul Islam signed the agreement.

Meanwhile, on behalf of BRB Hospitals, Brigadier General Dr Jamil Ahmad, director-medical services; General Manager (business development) Kabir Uddin Tushar and Manager (corporate) Rezaul Karim signed the deal.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

13h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

13h | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

16h | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Inter Miami's earnings triple with Messi's touch

Inter Miami's earnings triple with Messi's touch

1h | Videos
What is the participation of the United States in international trade?

What is the participation of the United States in international trade?

2h | Videos
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

5h | Videos
Did France actually send troops to help Ukraine?

Did France actually send troops to help Ukraine?

4h | Videos