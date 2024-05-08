Jiban Bima Corporation signs corporate agreement with BRB Hospitals

The Jiban Bima Corporation (JBC) signed a corporate agreement with BRB Hospitals Limited on Tuesday (7 May).

Under the agreement, all officers and employees of Jiban Bima, their families, and the corporation's clients will get a 20% discount on all lab tests and a 15% discount on radiology and imaging.

This corporate agreement will initially be for a period of three years.

On behalf of JBC, Mohammad Abu Kawsar Jalil, general manager, Group Insurance Division, Head Office; Assistant General Manager Shahid Ikbal, Manager Vikharul Islam signed the agreement.

Meanwhile, on behalf of BRB Hospitals, Brigadier General Dr Jamil Ahmad, director-medical services; General Manager (business development) Kabir Uddin Tushar and Manager (corporate) Rezaul Karim signed the deal.