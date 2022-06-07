Jiban Bima Corporation organises seminar to discuss 4th-IR

Bangladesh Jiban Bima Corporation organised a seminar on 6 June to discuss the possible challenges of insurance companies in facing the fourth industrial revolution.

Professor Dr. Mahfuzul Islam presented the main article of the seminar, reads a press release.

Md Asadul Islam, Former Senior Secretary of the Government and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Jiban Bima Corporation was present as the Chief Guest.

Besides, Dr. Nahid Hossain, Joint Secretary of the department of finance under the finance ministry was present as a keynote speaker.

Md Saiful Islam, managing director of the corporation presided over the seminar

