Jeanologia to help set up eco-lab at Envoy Textiles

Bangladeshi denim manufacturer company Envoy Textiles Ltd on Thursday (28 April) has signed a collaboration agreement to set up a state-of-the-art "ECO-LAB" with Spanish company Jeanologia S.L., a pioneer in bringing sustainable eco-efficient textile technologies.

Tushar Tripathi, CEO of Envoy Textiles and Tarin Choudhury, country manager of Jeanologia S.L., signed the agreement on behalf of respective companies, reads a press release.

Kutubuddin Ahmed, chairman and Manish Khanna, marketing director of Envoy Textiles were also present.