JCX Development Limited announces the completion of JCX platinum palace

We are delighted to announce the successful completion and 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 of another Luxurious Residential Project, "JCX PLATINUM PALACE".

At this event In The Westin Dhaka, the Honorable Managing Director of JCX Developments Ltd, 𝐌𝐝 𝐈𝐪𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐲, M. Muhit Hassan, FCCA, Director, Siddiquar Rahman, Partner Director, Md Mirja Golam Rahman, Director, Abdullah Al Hossain Rizvi, Structural Consultant of JCX Developments Ltd and Managing Director of Inter Space limited, Mohtasim Rakin, Head of Sales, Honorable Land Owner & Honorable Clients, other senior management officials were also present this event.

This luxurious 15-storied complex is built on 20 Katha land, showcasing an exquisite blend of modern aesthetics and urban comfort.

