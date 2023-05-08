‘JCI Smart Bangladesh Summit' on 9-10 June to strengthen smart era potential

JCI Bangladesh is going to organise the "JCI Smart Bangladesh Summit, Expo and CYE Award 2023" on 9-10 June.

The summit will be organised in association with the a2i (Aspire to Innovate), and the ICT Division, said the organisers in a press conference on 7 May.

Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir, project director (Joint Secretary) of a2i, was the chief guest at the programme where JCI Bangladesh National President Ziaul Haque Bhuiyan delivered a speech.

Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir said, "The a2i has invented and implemented a series of digital programmes round the year to simplify different civic services to accelerate attaining the government's new vision of building a 'SMART Bangladesh' by 2041.

"The successful implementation of the 'Digital Bangladesh' encouraged the government to set the new target."

"JCI Bangladesh, an organisation of creative youths, deserves appreciation for the special programmes they organise to realise a Smart Bangladesh. We will continue to extend our sincere support to them to make this effort a success," he added.

JCI Bangladesh National President Ziaul Haque Bhuiyan said, "We are happy to announce that this is the first such big event titled 'Smart Bangladesh' in the country. We believe that the participation of the youth of JCI Bangladesh organisation will add a different dimension to the Smart Bangladesh goal of the Government of Bangladesh."

He further said, "The event is introducing the first JCI Creative Young Entrepreneur or CYE Award this year. In this session, 1,000 entrepreneurs will be able to share their business ideas. The winners will be awarded a cash prize of Tk3.5 lakh, an opportunity to showcase their business on JCI's global platform, and opportunities for further funding generation from venture capitalists."

The journey towards building a Smart Bangladesh has already begun, and JCI Bangladesh, a leading youth leadership development organisation working with youth worldwide, has taken the initiative to strengthen the immense potential of the smart era, said a press release.

The Smart Bangladesh Summit and Expo was initiated by JCI Bangladesh National Officers Tahsin Azim Shezan, Md Altamis Nabil, Areez Afsar Khan, Md Azazul Hasan Khan, Rezwan Ul Haque, Steve Benedict D'Silva, Shan Shahed, Shakhawat Hossain, Fahim Ahmed, and Md Fazle Munim along with few others.

The primary objective of JCI Smart Bangladesh Summit is to present it to the general public through expert discussions. There will be six special sessions in the two-day event, in which experts and speakers from home and abroad will participate.

The invited guests and panellists will highlight every possible aspect of Smart Bangladesh through the exchange of their experiences, knowledge, and opinions.

Apart from this, the Smart Expo will display amazing technologies for the visitors. A Futuristic Expo will be organised based on what Smart Bangladesh will look like in the future.

On the second day of the event, JCI will hold the Creative Young Entrepreneur (CYE) Award. Over 1,000 entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to submit their business ideas, from which winners will be selected to receive a grant of Tk3.5 lakh.

Winners will also receive mentoring and assistance in obtaining larger venture capital. Notable investors and venture capital providers from both domestic and international markets will be present at the programme. Winners of this phase will also compete on the international stage with the winners of the next JCI Asia Pacific region.

During the press conference, a website – www.jcisummit.com – for the JCI Smart Bangladesh Summit, Expo, and CYE Awards 2023 was launched. All necessary information, including registration details, can be found on the site.

JCI Bangladesh Deputy National President Imran Qadir, and a2i Programme Human Development Media Manager Purabi Matin, were also present on the occasion.