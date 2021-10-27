JCI organises young entrepreneurs’ awards

Junior Chamber International (JCI) Bangladesh, a non-profit international organisation of young people, has organised an entrepreneurship summit and young entrepreneurs' awards at city's Le Meridien on 23 October.

JCI is an organisation of young people between 18 to 40 years old and it has members in about 124 countries, said a press release.

Minhaj Ahmed, Managing Director of Ahmed Food Products (Pvt.) Limited was one of the awardees who was awarded with this prestigious award for being one of the youngest leading entrepreneurs in the FMCG sector in Bangladesh.

The award was segmented in different categories, such as IT, fashion, food, consumer products etc. The nominations were judged by a panel of experts (from JCI Bangladesh and also industry experts).

The aim of this event was to build a strong network of entrepreneurs including both JCI and non- JCI members. The event was held with the aim to promote and recognise young entrepreneurs from all over Bangladesh.