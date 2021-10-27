JCI organises young entrepreneurs’ awards

Corporates

TBS Report
27 October, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 07:26 pm

Related News

JCI organises young entrepreneurs’ awards

JCI is an organisation of young people between 18 to 40 years old and it has members in about 124 countries

TBS Report
27 October, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 07:26 pm
JCI organises young entrepreneurs’ awards

Junior Chamber International (JCI) Bangladesh, a non-profit international organisation of young people, has organised an entrepreneurship summit and young entrepreneurs' awards at city's Le Meridien on 23 October.

JCI is an organisation of young people between 18 to 40 years old and it has members in about 124 countries, said a press release.

Minhaj Ahmed, Managing Director of Ahmed Food Products (Pvt.) Limited was one of the awardees who was awarded with this prestigious award for being one of the youngest leading entrepreneurs in the FMCG sector in Bangladesh.

The award was segmented in different categories, such as IT, fashion, food, consumer products etc. The nominations were judged by a panel of experts (from JCI Bangladesh and also industry experts).

The aim of this event was to build a strong network of entrepreneurs including both JCI and non- JCI members. The event was held with the aim to promote and recognise young entrepreneurs from all over Bangladesh.

JCI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

1d | Videos
$12-15bn smuggled out a year

$12-15bn smuggled out a year

1d | Videos
Menstrual health facts everyone should know

Menstrual health facts everyone should know

1d | Videos
Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF