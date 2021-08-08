JCI Dhaka West, Onabree offer free oxygen and ambulance services

Corporates

TBS Report
08 August, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2021, 03:47 pm

JCI Dhaka West, Onabree offer free oxygen and ambulance services

Onabree Foundation jointly with JCI Dhaka West has jointly taken the initiative to provide free oxygen, ambulance, telemedicine, nurse services, and bathing facilities to dead people with financial indigence.

In an event on Friday, August 06, the organization inaugurated 'Project Life Support' in Khilgaon, Dhaka for those people unable to get Corona treatment and oxygen support due to financial problems, said a press release. 

The general secretary of the Onabree foundation Iqbal Hossain Iqu said, the "Project Life Support" initiatives for those people who don't have financial support for their Corona treatment. The government also the able-bodied stand by the indigent in this way, then we will be able to overcome this epidemic situation more quickly, he added.
 
The service is available 24 hours a day by contacting the two hotline numbers of Project Life Support. The two numbers are - 0170503332 and 01306049055.
 

