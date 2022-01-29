JCI Dhaka West holds chain handover ceremony

JCI Dhaka West President Taha Yeasin Ramadan handed over the Local President chain to the newly elected President Altamis Nabil.

On the occasion, a gala event was held at a Gulshan hotel in the capital with lawmaker Syeda Rubina Aktar, JCI Bangladesh National President Niaz Morshed Elite, BASIS President Russel T Ahmed and General Secretary of Amrai Bangladesh Liakat Hossain in attendance, reads a press release.

JCI also held its first General Members Meeting of 2022 and an Extra-ordinary General Assembly also took place.

After the chain handover four new board officers elected through EGA ceremony.

The newly elected President Altamis Nabil said "We will work tirelessly to spread goodness through our sustainable development work which we want to expand to the whole country. "

As an opening remark 2022 National President Niaz Morshed Elite said " We will open more chapters outside Dhaka like Barishal, Sylhet, Coxsbazar etc. so that our young generation gets involved to bring positive change in the society and all the citizens experience the positive outcome from those activities.

Mentionable that JCI is a global organisation consisting of young active citizens between the age 18 to 40, engaged in development activities of society. Its Headquarter is located in Missouri, Saint Louis, in the United States.