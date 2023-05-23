JCI Dhaka Sparks launches KushumKotha: Breaking Out of Period Poverty

Corporates

Press Release
23 May, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 10:10 pm

Related News

JCI Dhaka Sparks launches KushumKotha: Breaking Out of Period Poverty

Press Release
23 May, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 10:10 pm
JCI Dhaka Sparks launches KushumKotha: Breaking Out of Period Poverty

JCI Dhaka Sparks launched a social awareness project- KushumKotha:  Breaking Out of Period Poverty (Phase-2)" with the theme of "know the right information, break prejudices."

With the collaboration of Senora Confidence and JCI Uptown, the project targets over 60 girls and aims to educate them on menstrual hygiene and appropriate sanitation, reads a press release.

The intervention also discussed with the authorities and management at the madrasah to roll out sustainable hygiene solutions moving away from unsanitary practices, the release added.

Local President Noor E Alam Bhuiyan presided over the first intervention and coordinated by Fazana Sultana Mow, CoC of the Project and Sigma Haider, Director in Charge and Executive Vice President of JCI Dhaka Sparks also facilitated the arrangements.

As special guests, Shamima Sultana, SBCC Expert who has worked with different UN agencies & INGOs and made valuable remarks. 

As a guest speaker, Dr Rubiya Rahim Resident Specialized Medical Officer (Gynae &obstetrics) Evercare Hospital, Nibraj Zahan Huzaira Counseling Psychologist Taqwa Specialized Hospital was present there and assured of their commitment to the cause of the project.

Recognizing the social taboo and the limitations prevalent today despite consistent efforts in the past two decades, JCI Dhaka Sparks through its project KushumKotha for the next two years will address the challenges of period poverty through strategic interventions and appropriate collaborations to include underdeveloped rural communities, orphanages, madrasas, and ethnic minorities in areas of influence. 

JCI Dhaka Sparks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'Focus on tax evaders': Zero tax payers lament proposed new rule

14h | Panorama
Photo: Maruf Raihan and Plural Works

Mirza Bari village home: A neat archi-type of sustainable design

12h | Habitat
Photo: Hindustan Times

Creative decorating hacks and ideas to transform your small bathroom

14h | Habitat
Infographic: TBS

Phoenix: The bicycle that once carried a generation on its back

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

4h | TBS World
Why South Korean content is so popular

Why South Korean content is so popular

11h | TBS Entertainment
Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

2h | TBS World
Ukraine denies Russian claim

Ukraine denies Russian claim

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss