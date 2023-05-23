JCI Dhaka Sparks launches KushumKotha: Breaking Out of Period Poverty

JCI Dhaka Sparks launched a social awareness project- KushumKotha: Breaking Out of Period Poverty (Phase-2)" with the theme of "know the right information, break prejudices."

With the collaboration of Senora Confidence and JCI Uptown, the project targets over 60 girls and aims to educate them on menstrual hygiene and appropriate sanitation, reads a press release.

The intervention also discussed with the authorities and management at the madrasah to roll out sustainable hygiene solutions moving away from unsanitary practices, the release added.

Local President Noor E Alam Bhuiyan presided over the first intervention and coordinated by Fazana Sultana Mow, CoC of the Project and Sigma Haider, Director in Charge and Executive Vice President of JCI Dhaka Sparks also facilitated the arrangements.

As special guests, Shamima Sultana, SBCC Expert who has worked with different UN agencies & INGOs and made valuable remarks.

As a guest speaker, Dr Rubiya Rahim Resident Specialized Medical Officer (Gynae &obstetrics) Evercare Hospital, Nibraj Zahan Huzaira Counseling Psychologist Taqwa Specialized Hospital was present there and assured of their commitment to the cause of the project.

Recognizing the social taboo and the limitations prevalent today despite consistent efforts in the past two decades, JCI Dhaka Sparks through its project KushumKotha for the next two years will address the challenges of period poverty through strategic interventions and appropriate collaborations to include underdeveloped rural communities, orphanages, madrasas, and ethnic minorities in areas of influence.