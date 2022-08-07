JCI Dhaka Sparks launches 'Digital Enlightenment' project at Mathabhanga Bhairab High School

JCI Dhaka Sparks, a local extension of JCI-an international youth organisation, launched its first project "Digital Enlightenment" at Mathabhanga Bhairab High School in Homna of Cumilla.

The project targets foundational digital literacy through two interventions -- a TOT programme that equips teachers with basic computer literacy and accessible resources to teach and test batch of students who will receive specialised training on word, power point and other available learning resources.

The project covers SDG-4 Quality Education, SDG- 7 Decent Work and SDG -10 reduced inequalities, reads a press release.

AKM Siddiqur Rahman Abul, chairman of school committee and secretary of Bangladesh Awami League's Homna thana unit, inaugurated the programme as the chief guest.

He emphasized the importance of such skills focused training of teachers and students while particularly appreciating the teachers' programme.

At the programme, senior teachers of the school Md Jashim Uddin, Md Tofazzul Hossain and Md Atiqur Rahman Bhuiyan also joined at the inauguration to share words of encouragement to the teachers.

A total of 20 teachers and 100 students participated at the programme with great enthusiasm. Nine mentors from JCI Dhaka Sparks taught in a group task practical format working with MS Office application, using emails and setting up zoom.

This project was led by ShahminaIsha Mannan, founding local president of JCI Dhaka Sparks and Project Chair Noor- E-Alam Bhuiyan, executive vice president of JCI Dhaka Sparks. JCI Dhaka Sparks board members and general members were also present on that occasion.

The Business Standard was the media partner of the event.