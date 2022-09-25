JCI Dhaka Sparks holds 3rd GMM and JCI Discover training session

The JCI Dhaka Sparks has held its third General Members Meeting (GMM) and JCI Discover training session at the JCI Bangladesh office in Dhaka's Banani.

The meeting, held on Friday (23 September), was presided over by 2022 Local President of JCI Dhaka Sparks Shahmina Isha Mannan and Local Executive Vice President Noor E Alam Bhuiyan along with other board members.

The JCI Discover training, one of the foundational courses of JCI, was conducted by JCI trainer Mahira Habib, 2022 National Corporate Partnership Committee chair of JCI Bangladesh, reads a press release.

As special guest Seyed Mosayeb Alam (Eikiyo), 2022 National vice president and mentor of JCI Dhaka Sparks, was present along with distinguished leadership of partner organisations and local presidents of JCI Dhaka Cosmopolitan, Aspire and Elite.

The third GMM covered a broad range of agendas including the induction of new members, sharing of the progress report and treasurer's update, upcoming local, national and international events, among others.

Three partnership agreements were signed with three esteemed entities by Shahmina Isha Mannan.

The agreement with the Human Resources Professionals Society of Bangladesh (HRPSB), signed by its President Professor Khasro Miah, targets human capital development and practical engagements to uplift HR practices.

The agreement with Canadian Maple International School CMIS, signed by its Principal Humaira Salmin, aims to collaborate on the Beautiful Minds project targeting learning difficulties and actions toward improved learning outcomes for children.

The agreement with Women Entrepreneurs Network for Development (WEND), signed its Secretary General Nasreen Sultana, will support startups and women entrepreneur's by connecting them to targeted training, legal support and networking opportunities.