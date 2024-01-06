JCI Dhaka Impact signs MoU with Evercare Hospital Chattogram

JCI Dhaka Impact signs MoU with Evercare Hospital Chattogram

JCI Dhaka Impact has officially signed an MOU with Evercare Hospital Chattogram to bring exclusive benefits to our members and their dependents. 

This includes children under 21 years, parents, spouses, and spouse's parents who can now enjoy special discounts at Evercare Hospital Chattogram, reads a press release. 

The agreement was signed by Masrur Mahmood Shuvo, local president of JCI Dhaka Impact and Vinod Singh, head of Business Development of Evercare Hospital, representing their respective organizations.

The signing ceremony was attended by other distinguished officials, including MD. Forhad Hossain, local executive vice president, Sadique Hasan, local vice president from Impact and Evercare Hospital, Ram Prasad Sushil, manager (Corporate Relations) Business Development and Ranjan Kumar Dash, deputy manager of Corporate Relations.

 

